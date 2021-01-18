Bill was born in Antwerp, Ohio, but lived most of his life in Fort Wayne and Marion, Indiana. In his youth he played saxophone with the VFW and the American Legion bands. He graduated from Indiana University after serving in the Navy during WWII. During his time in Marion, he attended and served on various boards and committees at St. James Lutheran Church. He retired from RCA in Marion as an accountant. Following retirement, Bill and his wife June (Ahlersmeyer) moved to Arizona and were residents of Tucson for 38 years, residing at Friendly Village of the Catalinas. He loved attending euchre nights at the clubhouse. He worked with many philanthropic organizations throughout his life, including the Urban League, Junior Achievement, zoning boards, and homeless initiatives. He enjoyed bowling for most of his life, up until his early 90s. He was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church and worked in the Stephen Ministry. He enjoyed reading his Bible daily, reading books on his Kindle and watching sports on television.
He was preceded in death by his wife June of 73 years, his eldest daughter Cindy (Bill) Roberts of Marion, Indiana, and his sister, Eunice Holtrey. He is survived by his daughters Constance (Alan Murray) Amspaugh of Tucson and Sara (Patrick) Wire of Indianapolis, grandsons Tony (Leslie) Roberts and John (Missy) Roberts of Marion, Indiana, 6 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.