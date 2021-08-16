William "Bill" G. Chapman, 71, of Marion, passed away at 7:07 pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in his home. He was born in Marion on December 6, 1949, to Robert and Alice (Reichman) Chapman.
When Bill was approximately 13 years of age, he threw a no-hitter in the 1962 Little League State Championship. He was an excellent baseball player and still has the game ball. As a teenager, he played bass in a rock-n-roll band known as The Abductors. Bill went on to graduate from Marion High School in 1968 and took additional classes at Taylor University. He served as Town Marshal of Van Buren before working at Culligan Water Conditioning in Marion for several years. He finished his employment at Walmart until his retirement. He also served as a firearms instructor for law enforcement.
