William "Bill" Ford Stewart, 69 of Marion, Indiana, passed away on June 26, 2021, at 12:26AM.
Bill was born on Sept. 18, 1951, to Lewis Hadden Stewart and Dorothy (Anderson) Stewart in Indianapolis, Indiana. He graduated from Pendleton High School. He worked for RCA in Marion, Indiana for 34 years.
