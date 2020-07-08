William “Bill” Ford Jr. 72, of Hartford City, IN, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Hartford City, IN.
The family will have a private service on Saturday July 11, 2020 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lawndale Cemetery in Ridgeville, Indiana. Military Graveside Rites will be performed by the U.S. Army.
Preferred memorials: Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W Washington St. Hartford City, IN 47348, or Blackford County Animal Shelter, 2520 N 200 E Hartford City, IN 47348.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
