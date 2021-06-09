William "Bill" F. Davis, 84, Marion, passed away in his home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was born in Gas City, Indiana, on September 30, 1936, to Robert J. Davis and Mary (Reese) Crosby.
He was a member of First Christian Church in Gas City where he was an Elder and Gas City Chess Club. He previously served as a Deacon at First Christian Church in Marion. He graduated from Sweetser High School in 1954. He then attended Purdue University where he received his Associate's Degree in Engineering. Bill was employed at RCA as an engineer technician, retiring after 44 years of service. He was an avid bowler, loved hunting, fishing, canoeing, gardening, chopping wood, and planting rose bushes. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
