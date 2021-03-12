William "Bill" E. Whitaker, 92, Gas City, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Friday, May 25, 1928, to Forrest and Montrue (McGinnis) Whitaker. On August 29, 1947, he married Mary Mildred Whybrew and she survives.
William graduated from Gas City High School Class of 1947. He retired as a Machine Repair/Tool and Die Supervisor after working with Owens Illinois for 39 years in 1982. He then worked at Glass Container for 18 months before retiring. He was a member of Owens-Illinois Quarter Century Club and attended Eastview Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, and watching NASCAR.
