William (Bill) E. Jackson, Jr., 96, of New Bethlehem has joined our loving Creator on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at home with his daughter Terri and their family by his side. He was born April 16, 1924, in Broad Ripple, Indiana, to the late William Edward Jackson SR and Daisy Agnes (Dean).
Bill was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who took much enjoyment in his large family. He was a proud World War II Veteran and served in the reserves until 1951. He attended Butler University in Indianapolis, IN where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Primary Education and met the love of his life, Mary in the library. Bill went on to have a long career in education, which offered him opportunity to teach across the country, including Tetlin, AK, Muskegon, MI, Gas City, IN, and Kokomo, IN where he retired from in 1986. Bill was a spiritual man that was always ready for a hug or sturdy handshake and enjoyed attending church at Oakland Church of God.
