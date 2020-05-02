William "Bill" A. Brackin, 79, Hartford City, died April 29. He was born Nov. 09, 1940, in Millgrove, IN.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 2, 2020 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.
Preferred memorials: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-1942, Shriners Hospital for Children 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607, Riley Children’s Foundation 30 South Meriden St. Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Arrangements by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home.
