As Heavens gates were opened on July 2, 2020, her Lord and Savior welcomed Willie Troup, age 104 in to her eternal home.
Willavene Jane (Hepler) Troup was born May 8, 1916 in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania to the late William Earl Hepler and Minnie Bell (Stewart) Hepler. She had three sisters, Genevieve, Catherine (her twin), and Bernice who preceded her in death.
Willie married John W. Troup on August 14, 1937. They moved to Blasdell, New York where they raised their children, John “Jack”, Katherine “Kay” and David. When John retired, he and Willie moved to Clearwater, Florida in 1979. John and Willie were married for 52 years. John preceded her in death on September 6, 1989. In October 2007, Willavene moved to Marion.
Her many jobs included working at J.C.Penney’s, Steral Design, and being a home care taker. She loved listening to Christian Gospel music, reading, doing crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, and playing Scrabble.
Willie loved the Lord and gave much of her life to serving Him while living in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida and Indiana. She was a member of the Sweetser Liberty Baptist Church.
Many thanks are given to Miller’s Merry Manor for the care they gave Willie for the last three years. She especially loved how they catered to her by giving her lots of vegetables, ice cream and cookies. The family would also like to extend thanks to her patient and kind roommate, Jane who helped Willie in her forgetful times.
Willie is survived by her children, John S. (Marge) Troup of Kennasaw, Georgia and Katherine J. Kwoczalla of Marion and David L. Troup of Denver, Colorado; grandsons, Eric John Troup, Rodrick John Kwoczalla, Kendrick Noel (Brittany) Kwoczalla, and Christopher John Troup; great-grandchildren, E.J. Laken, Kolten and Kanaan; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Donald Kwoczalla.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church Street, Sweetser, Indiana. Burial was in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
