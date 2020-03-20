Willadine J. Roberts, 95, of Montpelier, IN, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. She was born April 08, 1924, in South Whitley, IN.
Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 virus there will be a Celebration of Life service officiated by Keith Williams at a later time.
Preferred memorials: Pleasantdale United Methodist Church 6007 E. 300 N., Montpelier, 47359
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancy funeralhomes.com
