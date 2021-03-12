Willa Mae (Willie) Haisley, 95, of Fairmount died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Rolling Meadows Health Care Center where she had been a resident for several years.
Willie was born in Swayzee, IN on May 12, 1925, daughter of the late Ralph E. and Marie (Beeson) Peterson. She graduated from Fairmount High School in 1943. Willie married Harley Haisley on April 9, 1944. Harley preceded her in death on January 21, 1998. They were the owners of the Fairmount John Deere Implement. Willie was a dedicated wife, mother, friend, and caregiver who had a heart for helping others. Willie was a member of the Fairmount Friends Church, Rho Chapter of Phi Beta Psi Sorority since 1951, and Wednesday Evening Bridge Club. She loved attending Madison-Grant Basketball games, going for walks, shopping, made beautiful quilts, and was a wonderful cook and always kept an immaculate home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.