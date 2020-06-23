Wilda Irene Welch, 82, Upland, passed away at 5:05 am on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Upland. She was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on Saturday, December 4, 1937, to Lee and Lenore (Bjork) Grafton. On July 15, 1961, she married Ray Welch, and he survives.
Wilda graduated from Jefferson Union High School in Ohio. She worked as a school teacher for 38 years with Marion Community Schools, and was a member of College Wesleyan Church, where she served as a children’s worker. Some of her hobbies included baking, reading, being with her family and grandkids, as well as her cats. She enjoyed traveling down south, and taking family vacations.
Survivors include her sons, R. Edwin (Barb) Welch of Upland, Kevin (Dawn) Welch of Upland; grandsons, Joshua David (Bethany) Welch of Columbus, OH, Jonathan Welch of Upland; granddaughters, Elizabeth (Clayton) Soultz of Jonesboro, Merilee Welch of Upland, and Holley Welch of Upland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Drennan and Lenore Julia Grafton; brothers, Lee Vernon Grafton, Sr., and Gordon Grafton.
The family will receive visitors from 4-8 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
A service to celebrate Wilda’s life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at College Wesleyan Church 200 E. 38th St., Marion, IN with burial to follow at Van Buren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Gideons International PO Box 773, Marion, IN, 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.