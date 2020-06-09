Wilburn W. McCormick, 73, Jonesboro, passed away at 6:35 am on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Marion. He was born in Livingston, Tennessee, on Saturday, March 22, 1947, to Ward and Metta (York) McCormick. On May 6, 1970, he married Shirley Mason, she survives.
He worked as a general laborer for many years with RCA, retiring when they closed. He was a member of Jonesboro House of Prayer. He was very kind hearted and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cookouts. He loved his family time and playing with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley McCormick; son, Michael McCormick; daughter, Ginny Townsend of Grand Rapids, MI; sisters, Dean McCormick of Livingston, TN, Linda Stanley of Summitville; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Tracy McCormick.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Wilburn’s life will begin at 6:00 pm with Rev. Denton Howard officiating. Per Wilburn’s wishes, cremation will follow the services.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
