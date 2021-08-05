Wilbur Eugene "Gene" Mitchener, Jr., 70, Marion, passed away at 1:22 pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born in Fairmount on Wednesday, October 25, 1950, to Wilbur, Sr. and Shirley (Hurlock) Mitchener. On June 23, 1984, he married Thayla Jo, and she preceded him in death on December 21, 1999.
Gene graduated from Marion High School and served in the Army 82nd Airborne unit. He worked the bulk of his career at Active Products and retired from Atlas Foundry. He was Past President of UAW 977. He particularly had interests in golf, bowling, and softball.
