Wesley J. Bratcher, age 72, was born Nov. 23, 1947 to Allen and Catherine Bratcher in Huntington, Indiana. Wesley grew up in Van Buren, Indiana. He passed away March 13, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Wesley married Charlotte Corey on Aug. 1, 1981.
He retired from Weaver Popcorn in Van Buren after 32 years. He also worked for Peter Xisris at GTI Transportation after moving to Florida in 1995, where he retired.
Wesley enjoyed in his lifetime tractor pulls, hunting, fishing, trap-shooting, and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was known by the “Bar Hog Club” as Wesley Hoglash. Wesley was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Marion.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Bratcher of Sarasota, Florida; four daughters, Christine (James) Wyrick of Marion, Holli (Mickey) Eccles of Marion, Heidi Conrad of Fairmount and Candace (Jose) Corey-Navarro of Bradenton, Florida; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Christina Corey of Bradenton, Florida; a brother, Thomas (Linda) Bratcher of West Lafayette; a sister, Norma Erickson of Indianapolis; two sisters-in-law, Pamela Johnson and Linda (Mike) Gulley, both of Bradenton, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and her favorite animal companions, Winston and Joey.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Allen and Catherine Bratcher; father-in-law, Charles Corey; brother-in-law, Robert Johnson; and his beloved dog, Roxy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Wolfie’s Timeout Tavern in Van Buren, Indiana.
