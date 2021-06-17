Wendell L. Hart, 80, of Wabash, passed away at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Morgan County, Indiana on Dec. 30, 1940, to the late Loren Hart and Ruby (Tumey) Pryor. Wendell married Marcia Allen on October 30, 1980; she survives.
A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at New South Park Cemetery in Martinsville, Indiana.
