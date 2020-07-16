Wendell J. Smith, 96, Marion, died at 8:10 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Health Care Center in LaFontaine. He was born in Grant County, Indiana, to the late William and Marie Smith. He married Phyllis Hoggatt on July 14, 1945, and she preceded him in death.
Wendell was a farmer and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his daughter, Brenda Smith; sons, Gary Smith and Darrell (Patti) Smith; son-in-law, Andy Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Julie (Kenny) Resler and Kelly LeFavour; great-grandchildren, Courtney Smith, Jasiah Worthen, and Alivia Resler; great-great-granddaughters, Caroline and Charlotte Treon; sister, Joan McNamara; nieces, Avie (Paul) Frayer, Suzi (Tom) Kamp, and Marilyn Whitehead; and nephew, Chris McNamara.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Nannette Fitzgerald, and grandson, Kevin Smith.
At Wendell’s request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion-Grant County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1921, Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
