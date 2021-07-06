Wayne I. Taylor, 84, passed away on July 1 2021 in the afternoon at his home in Fowlerton, Indiana.
Wayne was born on Sept. 1, 1936 to the late Robert Taylor and Hezzie (Summers) Taylor, in Gulfport, Mississippi. After Wayne graduated high school, he served his country in the Navy. After serving in the Navy, Wayne’s occupation consisted of computer work. Wayne was married to the late Rita K. (Couch) Taylor, they began their lives together and started a family. Wayne loved his family, and enjoyed spending time in his flower garden. Wayne will be missed by so many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.