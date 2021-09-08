Wayne E. Dicks, 93, died on Tuesday, Sept 7, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. Wayne was the son of the late Raymond and Gladys Dicks, born on June 9, 1928, in Fairmount, Indiana. He graduated from Fairmount High School in 1947. When he graduated, James Dean was a sophomore. On July 2, 1960, he married Mary Frances Harris, and she preceded him in death on Jan 8, 2015. Wayne had formerly been employed by Bell Fibre for 36 1/2 years, until retiring in May of 1990. He attended Immanuel Baptist Church, was a former member of the Samaritan Lodge 105 (where he served as past master/secretary), a current member of the Jonesboro Lodge, the Scottish Rite of Fort Wayne, and was a part of the Shriner’s for 40 years. When he retired, he drove the van for children to Chicago and Cincinnati. As a young man, he served in the National Guard. He was also very fortunate to have a summer home at Dewart Lake from 1978 – 2000.
Wayne is survived by his daughter, Kathy Smith, Marion; sons-in-law, Jerry Poling, Marion, and Richard Caswell, Milwaukee, WI; five grandchildren, Sheila Harris, Scott (fiance Sandra) Harris, Brian (Jenny) Smith, Chad (Amy) Smith, Christopher (Sandra) Poling, and Megan (Ryan) Sturm; eight great-grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Krystal Poling, Megan Smith, Emily Smith, Conner Smith, Rebecca Harris, Lola Sturm, Carter Sturm, Hudson Sturm, Kyree, and Jordan; and great-great-grandson, Zarell Smith-Seacott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.