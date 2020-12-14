Wayne D King, 71, Marion, passed away at 2:16 pm on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in South Bend, Indiana, on Wednesday, February 9, 1949, to Samuel King and Joyce (Leavitt) King Caroll. On July 22, 1978 he married Paula Goble, who survives.
Wayne attended Fairmont High School and worked at Owens Illinois, Wesleyan Press, Active Products, and retired from Wesleyan Health Care as a maintenance supervisor after 30 years of service. He was a member of Southside Wesleyan Church, Fairmount Sons of the Legion, and Gold Star Family. Wayne loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed playing video games. He loved working on things and loved to be needed. He loved going to his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. More than anything, he loved his family. He was loved by many and a second dad to many.
