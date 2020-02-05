Warren M. Smith, age 75, of Marion passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in his home with his wife by his side.
Warren was born May 21, 1944 in Gas City, Indiana the son of the late Warren H. and Charlene E. (Pavey) Smith. He married Pamela Gould on Jan. 30, 1965 and they were married until 1972. They remarried on Nov. 13, 1989 and both were glad they did. They shared 30 years together. Warren was a supervisor at Penn Central Transportation Company later named Penn Central and then Conrail Railroad Company, until his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Smith of Marion; mother-in-law, Eldora Gould; brothers-in-law, Randy (Linda Gould, Greg (Chris) Gould, Steve (Connie) Gould and Jay (Gina) Gould; granddaughters, Nicole (Michael) Carrel of Marion and Sarah Smith of New Lebanon, Ohio; grandson, Teddy DeMoss of Ohio; one great-granddaughter, Caitlin Carrel; and a niece, Vicky Smith-Reed of Hartford City, Indiana.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Denisa DeMoss; a son, Brian K. Smith; a sister, Phyllis Weber; a brother, James Smith; and a granddaughter, Kayla DeMoss.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elara Caring Hospice for their wonderful care of Warren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hosptials for Children, 2000 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
As per Warren’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation or funeral services. A celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, IN.
Online condolences may be shared at www.raven choate.com
