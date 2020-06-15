Warren J. “Jay” Herring, 54, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Marion, Indiana. Jay was born in Marion, on July 29, 1965, to Charles and Marilyn Joan (Hadley) Herring. He graduated from Marion High School, class of 1985. Jay previously worked for Hartson-Kennedy Cabinet Top Co., Inc. He married the love of his life Lydia J. “Juanita” (Medina) Herring on March 18, 2010, in Marion. They enjoyed 25 years together, raising a family and enjoying life. Jay was with the Grant County Emergency Management Agency team for 17 years.
Jay looked forward to and truly enjoyed spending time with his family, he was a true family man. He loved to go camping, attend concerts, and serve his community any way he possibly could. He was a fun, goofy, loving, humorous, stubborn man, with the best personality. It didn’t matter the situation, Jay would always be joking around, he tried to make everyone feel comfortable and at ease. His favorite pastime was listening to music and his favorite genre was hard rock. Jay’s favorite saying was “Rock On” while doing the “Rock On” hand gesture. He was truly a special man, loved by all, gone too soon, and he will be greatly missed.
Jay is survived by his wife, Lydia J. “Juanita” Herring, Marion; children, Staci Trosper, Marion; Elizabeth (Matthew) Young-Robbins, Marion; Richard Medina, Marion; Jacob Phelps, Muncie, Jamie (Tim) LeMaster, Marion; and Annalise (Elliott) Niswander, Huntington; siblings, Allencia Vermilion, Marion; Chad (Kirsten) Herring, Germany; and Lenda Herring, Marion; grandchildren, Logan, Ella, Hector, Timmy, Acelenn, Kalob, Elijah, and Oliver; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marilyn Joan (Hadley) Herring, and a son, Hector Cedillo.
Arrangements for Jay have been entrusted to College Park Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4601 S. Western Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953, where a visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. and the funeral service being held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Mark Bardsley officiating. Burial immediately following at Estates of Serenity, Marion.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jay to the funeral home to help the family defray his funeral costs.
Online memories and condolences may be left at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
