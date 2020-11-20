Warren "Frank" Painter Jr., 64, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his Fairmount residence.
Frank was born in Marion, Indiana on December 28, 1955, son of the late Warren and Laura Ruby (Heatherly) Painter. Frank graduated from Madison-Grant High School in 1974 and served his country in the Army twice, from 1976-1979 and from 1981-1985. He was a bartender at the Place Bar for 28 years. He loved his Boston Terriers.
