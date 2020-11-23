Waneta M. Brown, 100, of Warren, died at 7:32 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Heritage of Huntington.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mt Etna United Methodist Church , Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mt Etna United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mike Gallant officiating. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory in Marion.
