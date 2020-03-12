Wanda Sue Huffman, 70, of Montpelier, Indiana, passed away at 3:10 a.m. on Mar. 10, 2020.
Family and friends to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Mar. 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A service to celebrate her life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 4 p.m. on Mar. 13 with Pastor Tim Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Preferred memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 6324 Constitution Drive Fort Wayne, In 46804
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
