Wanda Lou Brock, 75, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away on June 16, 2021, at 12:25 AM at her home. She was born July 10, 1945, to Herman and Dora Brock in Beverly, Kentucky.
Friends and family may gather to visit on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 10PM to 12PM at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N Matilda St. Warren, IN 46792. A funeral service will begin at 12PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021 with Paul Bailey and Kip Smith officiating. Burial will be held at 2PM at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne, IN.
