Wanda L. Foustnight, 91, Jonesboro, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Marion. She was born in Losantville, Indiana, on April 25, 1930, to Clifford Jenkins and Rosa (Glines) Hutchens. She was raised by Teddy and Rosa Hutchens.
Wanda graduated from Losantville High School. She married Gerald Foustnight on January 1, 1950 and he preceded her in death on November 24, 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.