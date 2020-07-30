Wanda L. Dreyer, age 93, of Huntington, died at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Josh Wood officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Servia. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing at all events.
