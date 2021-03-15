Wanda June Alderson, 83, Marion, passed away at 4:11 pm on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born in New Castle on Wednesday, June 2, 1937, to Albert and Cloa (Masiongale) Luellen.
Wanda was a graduate of New Castle High School. She married Avery Alderson and faithfully served her husband and family throughout her life. Wanda was a real sports fan, who sang “Go Cubs, Go” when they won! She bowled for years and enjoyed all forms of racing. She also enjoyed watching ghost stories on TV.
