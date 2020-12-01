Wanda J. Worrick, 81, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 in University Nursing Center, Upland. She was born in Marion on Jan. 27, 1939, the daughter of the late Jesse and Ellen (Parks) Knobeloch.
She graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1957 and attended two years at Taylor University. She married William “Bill” Worrick on August 6, 1960 in Gas City. Together they shared 52 years before he preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2012.
