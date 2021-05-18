Wanda was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Shirl Otis Hover and Florence May (Dolph) Hover and sister of Marjorie Louise. She passed away in Adel, Iowa.
Wanda graduated from Fort Wayne’s South Side High School in 1945, where she met her future husband, Ward H. Gilbert, a WWII Navy veteran. They were married Feb. 1, 1948. Wanda created homes for her family in Fort Wayne, Converse, Huntington, Muncie, and Marion, Indiana, where she was a secretary at Johnson Hoffman Insurance Company.
