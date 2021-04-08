Walter Theodore Hutchison of Fairmount, Indiana passed away at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, Indiana at the age of 84.
He was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1936 in Cherry Valley, Arkansas to Annie (Guthry) Hutchison and Sam Ray Hutchison. On July 13, 1992 he married Sandra (Spencer) Hutchison, who survives. They were married for 28 years but have been together for 52 years.
