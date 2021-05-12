Walter R. Riddle, 49, Marion, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Marion on September 22, 1971, to Walter and Patricia (Craig) Riddle. In the summer of 1998, he met the love of his life and proceeded to marry Shianna Duncan on March 25, 2011, in Tennessee.
Walter worked for Marion Tool, TJ Plating, Keith Sullivan Excavating, and UCS. He took pride in being a part of the brotherhood of International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 103. Walter was an "outdoorsy" man, who loved to go camping and boating. More than anything, he loved spending time with his grandchildren. They were his world. He also enjoyed drones and excavating.
