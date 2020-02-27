Walter L. Clark, 80, passed away in Marion General Hospital on Feb. 20, 2020.
He was born to Frank and Mildren (Helfrick) Clark on Nov. 13, 1939.
Walter held several jobs including Landen Tools, Grove Manufacturing both in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. Shuttleworth Corp, Huntington and retired from Dana.
In his leisure time he loved fishing, woodworking, playing Bingo and cards with friends and family.
Walter married Carol E. Speenkle and she preceded him in death on January 19, 1970.
Walter is survived by his children, Lori Dickison (Charles Griffeth), Converse, Bonnie Stewart (David Cook), Waynesoro, Pennsylvania, Roger Clark (Missy Bryant), Converse and Walter Jr. (Cindy) Clark, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. Brothers, Frank Clark, Jr, Arizona, Donald Clark, and Joe Clark, Idaho, Sister, Terri Trujillo, Arizona, Companion, Linda Moore, Lagro. 19 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brother, Mickey Clark.
There will be a memorial service at a later time in Pennsylvania.
Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Larrison-Martin Chapel, 308 East Marion Street, Converse, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.owen weilertduncan.com
