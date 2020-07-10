Walter James “Pete” Harris, Jr., 98, Marion, passed away at 9:43 am on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. A lifelong resident of Marion, Pete was born in Marion on Thursday, April 6, 1922.
Pete was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He became a business owner, and he and his brother started Harris Manufacturing and Harris Float Bote...and that boat is still being built today. Pete loved to pitch horseshoes, go to the lake, and spend time with his family.
He is survived by sons, Robert (Cathy) Harris of Pittsboro, NC, and David Harris of FL; daughter, Jackie Zuber of Leo; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and companion of many years, Marcella Harstine of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Naomi Harris; two daughters, Rebecca Bates and Patricia Hardy; and two sons, Ed Harris and Dennis Harris.
At Pete’s request, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
