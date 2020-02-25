Walter A. Riddle, 72, of Marion, passed away at 3:20 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020, at his home in Marion. He was born in Bath County, Kentucky, on September 21, 1947, to the late Espie and Irene (Purvis) Riddle.
Walter was a foundry worker for several years. He loved fishing, especially running trout lines, as well as camping and being outdoors. He also liked going to flea markets. More than anything, Walter enjoyed spending time with family, particularly his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Dickerson of Marion; three sons, Rick (Deborah) Riddle of Marion, Darren (Traci) Riddle of Marion, and Walt (Shianna) Riddle of Marion; four brothers, Robert L. (Patty) Riddle of Marion, Clyde J. (Brenda) Riddle of Marion, James H. (Mary) Riddle of Marion, and Frank L. (late Cathy) Riddle of Marion; two sisters, Donna G. (Larry) McKee of Marion and Connie S. Young of Marion; brother-in-law, Robert Jones; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; special friend, Barbara Lomely; his beloved dogs, Elsie and Isabelle; plus several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by the love of his life, Patricia Ann Riddle; three brothers, Edward W. Riddle, Ewell T. (Sharon) Riddle, and Wilbur R. Riddle; and his sister, Shirley A. Jones.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Walter’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger officiating. Burial will take place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.