Walt Ansel, 72, of Wabash, passed away at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. He was born in Floyd County Kentucky on Aug. 17, 1948.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at McDonald Funeral Home 231 Falls Ave. Wabash, Indiana 46992, with Pastor Tim Webb officiating
Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral service starting at 2 p.m. at funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com
