Vonna D. Oden, 81, Jonesboro, passed away at 7:30 pm on Monday, November 2, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Sunday, July 2, 1939, to Benjamin and Mary (Montgomery) Couch. She married George Carroll, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 2001. She married Paul Oden in 2008 and he survives.
Vonna graduated from Van Buren High School then worked as the head cook for Eastbrook Community Schools, retiring in May of 1995. She was a member of Brookhaven Wesleyan Church and Francis Willard Women’s Christian Temperance. She enjoyed embroidering, coloring, crafts, collecting angels and butterflies.
