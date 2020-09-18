Vonetta “Bonnie” Light, 79, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, with Pastor Worlie Newsome officiating.
Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to American Legion Post #7 or Wounded Warriors in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.