Von Lee Working, 82 of Franklin passed from this life on Wednesday April 8, 2020.
A Celebration of his life will be on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at The River Church, 759 South Lenfesty Ave in Marion with Pastor Gary Ashbrook Officiating.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00AM until 1:00PM. Military Honors will be under the direction American Legion Post 446.
He was buried in Marion National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dementia Friends of Indiana (CICOA) 8440 Woodfield Crossing Blvd., Suite 175 Indianapolis, IN 46240. www.indianamemorial.com
