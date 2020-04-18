Von Lee Working, age 82 years of Franklin, Indiana, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Otterbein Senior Life, Franklin, Indiana. He was born in Wabash County, Indiana on Sunday May 30, 1937, and is the eldest son to the late Dwight Working, Sr. and Helen (Denton) Blair.
Von is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Rachael (Wilson) Working, their son Kyle (Mistie) Working of Marion, Indiana, and daughter Allison (Steve) McClain of Franklin, Indiana. He is also survived by brothers Phillip (Verma) Blair of Mobile, Alabama, John (Dee) Blair of North Webster, Indiana, David (Kim) Working of La Fontaine, Indiana, Gary (Angela) Working of Marion, Indiana, and Steve (Shanna) Working of Huntington, Indiana; sisters Marjorie (Jerry) Poulson of Sebring, Florida, Janet (Lee) Dilts of Warren, Indiana, and Kay (Roger) Buckner of Mt. Etna, Indiana. He had 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dwight Working Jr., and step-mother, Eloise Working.
Von attended Warren High School, graduating in 1956. Earlier in his career, he worked at McKee Funeral Home in Garrett, Indiana, where he met lifelong friends Hans Mangus and Bill Murley. He spent most of his life as resident of Marion, Indiana, and worked as an engineering tech for RCA/Thompson Consumer Electronics in Marion where he met his wife. They were married on Oct. 5, 1968, at Hillside Wesleyan Church. He was employed at RCA for 17 years until his retirement. Still wanting to keep active, Von worked at County Market, later Lances New Market, also in Marion. He and Rachael eventually became product/food demonstrators at several grocery stores in the area. Von was an extremely talented artist and a proud US Army Veteran. He was also a member of Nelson Street Wesleyan Church in Marion, Indiana. His greatest joy were his grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Due to the Covid19 restrictions a Celebration of his Life with Military Honors will be held at a later date.
Indiana Memorial Funeral Care and Cremation, Trafalgar Chapel, was honored to serve the Working family.
