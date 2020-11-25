Vivian Marie Pyles, 94, Marion, passed away at 10:00 am on Friday, November 20, 2020, in her home. She was born in Marion on March 1, 1926, to Luther Frantz and Lucy (Sexton) Herring. On November 19, 1955, she married Virgil L. Pyles, who preceded her in death on September 17, 1979.
Vivian graduated from Marion High School and worked in the cafeteria at Marion General Hospital, Village Pantry, Fox Photo, and the St. Martin Center. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Marion, where she was involved in the Relief Society. Vivian enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She also loved music and had played the keyboard when able. She was a creative woman and liked making greeting cards. Vivian was an avid reader and helped teach lessons to the children at her church. She was loving, kind, and truthful and made an impact on those in her life. She was dedicated to serving the Lord and her church.
