Vivian “Jean” McDaniel, 83, Hartford City, passed 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 04, 2020. She was born Wednesday, March 18, 1936.
Family and friends may gather at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier Friday, Feb. 07, 2020, 4 p.m to 8 p.m.
Celebration of life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 08, 2020 with Clint Abney officiating. Interment following at Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Memorials may be made to the family for funeral expenses
Arrangements by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
