Vivian I. Wuertley, 97, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 10:15 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in New Castle on February 23, 1923, to Earl and Nellie (Cochran) Greenwalt. On December 9, 1945, she married George J. Wuertley, and he preceded her in death on September 10, 1997.
Vivian graduated from Clear Creek Township High School in Huntington County and attended Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University). She retired after 24 years of service with Hunckler Products in Huntington. Vivian was a member of Huntington Etna Ave. Wesleyan Church and attended Brookhaven Wesleyan Church in recent years. While at Huntington Etna Ave. Wesleyan Church, she had taught Sunday School for over 50 years. She was actively involved with Wesleyan Missionary Society (now Global Partners) and WCTU. Vivian enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles, as well as collecting angels. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening and traveling along the Blue Ridge Parkway with George. She will be remembered for her sweet spirit and her love for the Lord. She will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her son, David (Bonita) Wuertley of Marion; grandson, Jason (Kari) Wuertley of Marion; granddaughters, Jennifer (Scott) Avery of West Lafayette and JoEllen Hummel of Dalton, OH; great-grandson, Jakobi Hummel; great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Wuertley, Anna Wuertley, Makayla Avery, Ava Avery, Ella Avery, Caislyn Hummel, Maylee Hummel, Shelby Hollingsworth, and Aubri Hollingsworth; and nephew, Paul (Robin) Greenwalt.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Greenwalt; mother, Nellie B. Greenwalt-Moorman; loving husband, George J. Wuertley; step-father, Russell L. Moorman; great-grandson, Breckin Hummel; brother, Floyd (Mary) Greenwalt; and nephew, Max (Loretta) Greenwalt.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Brookhaven Wesleyan Church, 2960 E. 38th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Vivian's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bob Van Cise officiating. Burial will take place at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion (Huntington County).
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Global Partners, 13300 Olio Rd., Fishers, IN 46037 or Fairmount Wesleyan Campground, 711 E. 900 S., Fairmount, IN 46928.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
