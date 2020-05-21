Virginia "Ginny" Mae Cunningham, 98, Marion, passed away at 2:34 pm on Sunday, May 17, 2020, Hendricks Regional Health in Danville, Indiana. She was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Thursday, July 7, 1921, to John Earl and Anna (Clemens) Burnam.
Ginny married Lewis George Cunningham shortly after graduation from Muncie Central High School, and the couple settled in Marion, Indiana. To that union were born two children, George Raymond and Anita. Ginny was a housewife and stay-at-home mom until her children were in their teens. She then worked as a receptionist and bookkeeper for a podiatrist for several years prior to retirement. She was an active member of Allen Temple AME Church until recent years when she was physically unable to attend. She belonged to the Fannie J. Coppin Missionary Society and the Koinonia Club. She also was a member of the Red Hatters. Ginny was a kind, loving, and gentle soul who was always willing to help. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Anita Williams of Viera, FL; grandchildren, Felicia Cunningham of Marion; Stephen (Nancy) Cunningham, Carla Williams, and Kevin (Julia) Williams, all of Indianapolis; and great-grandsons, Nicholas Cunningham; Adrien Howard; Jordan Quarels; and Davon Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Raymond; daughter-in-law, Annette Cunningham; son-in-law, Charles Williams; and only sibling, Myrtle Burnam.
The family will have a private visitation and funeral service to celebrate Ginny's life. Burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
