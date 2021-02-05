Virginia Ditzler Neel, 97, died Feb. 3, 2021. Virginia was born April 15, 1923.
Funeral arrangements are with Glancy Funeral Home in Warren, IN. There will be no visitation or services due to Covid19. A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may remember Virginia with a donation to:
