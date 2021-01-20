Virginia A. Harrell, 97, of Wabash, passed away at 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor, West in Wabash.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at McDonald Funeral Homes, LaFontaine Chapel, 104 South Main Street, LaFontaine, Indiana 46940 with Pastor Larry Hail. Burial will follow at the LaFontaine IOOF Cemetery.
