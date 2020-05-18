Virgil W. Bullard, 85, Marion, passed away at 6:30 am on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in Higden, Arkansas, on Sunday, March 10, 1935, to Joe and Ruby (Trammel) Bullard. On June 8, 2013, he married Betty J. (Planck), who survives.
Virgil graduated from Higden High School and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Following his honorable discharge, he was a fireman for both the Marion VA and Marion Fire Department until his retirement. Virgil was very outgoing and a people-person who loved to laugh. He enjoyed playing Poker, going to casinos, and watching all sports.
Additional survivors include his two daughters, Kathy Jeffries of Marion and Patricia (Mike) Lines of Marion; two sons, Gene (Carol) Harmon of Huntington and Bryan Bullard of Marion; four step-daughters, Jonie Riddle of Marion, Linda (Mark) Stiles of Baileyton, TN, Karlyn Holt of Marion, and Dawn (Steve) MacDonald of Fort Wayne; sister, Lula Belle Holt of TN; six grandsons, Brandon Leroy Lines of Marion, Brady Michael Lines of Marion, Christopher Bullard of Gas City, Joshua Bennett of FL, Ryan Diskey of Indianapolis, and Donald (Angela) Bennett of Marion; four granddaughters, Amanda Diskey of WI, Cathy Harmon of Huntington, Brandy Denny of South Bend, and Brittany Nixon of Sydney, Australia; several great-grandchildren; and friends, Annalee Benedict and Bucky McBride of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Buford Bullard; and son, Randy Bullard.
Due to the recent restrictions from COVID-19, the family will have a private visitation and funeral service for Virgil. Pastor Tom Mansbarger will be officiating with burial taking place at Marion National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
