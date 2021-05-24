Virgil L. Hale, 86 passed to the Lord on May 15, 2021 at a nursing facility in Winter Haven, Florida.
He was born to Edward and Doris (Scott) Hale on Nov. 7, 1934 in Kokomo, Indiana, but lived mostly in Marion, Indiana until 1994 when he retired from the General Motors plant in Marion, and later moved to Florida.
