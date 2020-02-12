Virgil J. Lloyd, 73, Marion, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Feb. 9, 2020. Virgil was born Feb. 6, 1947 in Marion, Indiana to the late Virgil Lloyd and Mary E. (Brown) Lloyd. He was a United States Marine from 1964 – 1970 during the Vietnam War, for which he served two terms. He worked at Dana Corporation and then started his own business, QPS Marine Electric. He proudly joined his son’s business, Casey Lloyd Funeral Home, along with his wife Danna from 1993 – 2011 when they retired. He was an aviation enthusiast, with a passion for airplanes and flying his ultralights.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Danna K. (Davis) Lloyd; children Tonda (Rick) Wells and Casey (Michael) Lloyd; sister Mary Jane (Bruce) Stump; grandchildren Ricky Wells and Ryan (Aubrey) Wells, Adam Ward, Nick Ward, Amanda Ward, and Ryan Ward; mother-in-law Rae Jean Davis; and his beloved dog Winnie.
Per Virgil’s wishes, visitation will be at the family home at 4452 N. Wabash Road, Marion, IN 46952 on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 from 4 – 7 p.m. Services will be conducted by Dr. Tom Mansbarger at the family home on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. Entombment to follow at Gardens of Memory, Marion, with military rights.
Memorials to be made to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Ave. Marion, IN 46952.
Arrangements by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home: www.lauckfuneralhome.com.
